Bengals News (11/19): Chris Evans the return man?

Cincinnati Bengals rookie RB Chris Evans getting work on kick returns

Time for more work for the explosive rookie?

Bengals Notebook: Rookie Chase, Vet DeSean Jackson May Trade More Than Big Plays; Awuzie, Hilton Have Fixes For Defense; Tate Full Go

After Sunday's Bengals game in Las Vegas (4:05 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12) , a pair of aces may turn up if rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase ends up pulling off a jersey exchange and swapping his Bengals' No. 1 for Raiders veteran wide receiver and fellow big-play artist DeSean Jackson's No. 1.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Roundup: The Latest on Auden Tate, Trey Hopkins and Tyler Shelvin - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Roundup: The Latest on Auden Tate, Trey Hopkins and Tyler Shelvin

Bengals’ playoff outlook ahead of showdown vs. Raiders

The Bengals could make some serious playoff headway with a road win over the weekend.

Around the League

Buccaneers on Antonio Brown report: No COVID-19 vaccination card 'irregularities'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said Thursday that the team received COVID-19 vaccination cards from all of their players. In a statement, the Bucs said every card received had been reviewed by team personnel and "no irregularities were observed."

NFL Sends Memo to All 32 Coaches and General Managers Reaffirming Taunting Rules - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

NFL Sends Memo to All 32 Coaches and General Managers Reaffirming Taunting Rules

Falcons QB Matt Ryan says toe 'is fine' after shutout loss, but 'it's been a tough five days'

Thursday night's 25-0 defeat was especially frightening for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who was bruised and battered enough to be taken out of the game for mercy's sake.

Texans' Jeff Driskel switching positions from quarterback to tight end

Texans' Jeff Driskel is making a rare position change from quarterback to tight end, according to Houston TEs coach Andy Bischoff.

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown opens up on experience with depression, encourages others to seek help

Titans WR A.J. Brown opened up Thursday about his experience with depression and said he posted a video on social media last week about his mental health because he "wanted to encourage others to seek help whenever they are down."

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice with non-COVID-related illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jackson missed practice on Thursday with a non-COVID-related illness, the team acknowledged.