Bengals vs. Raiders injury report: Raiders declare 3 out, Auden Tate questionable

The Cincinnati Bengals had a walkthrough practice Friday afternoon before packing their things for Las Vegas to kickoff the second half of their season. Because of this, every single player on Cincinnati’s active roster was a full participant.

Had it been a normal practice, Tyler Shelvin (knee) may not have done everything considering he did not practice at all on Wednesday and Thursday. He is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Raiders along with Auden Tate (thigh). Tate has a much better chance of playing since he practiced on Thursday.

Shelvin has not been a regular active player this season anyways, so his injury doesn’t impact the Bengals’ plans on defense since the rest of the defensive line appears fully healthy. Tate hasn’t played in a few weeks due to his injury, and the last time these two teams met in 2019, he was carted off the field after taking a scary hit.

Markus Bailey (COVID-19) practiced yesterday so he’s good to go for Sunday.

As for the Raiders, LB Nick Kwiatkowski (ankle) missed practice all week and has been declared out along with FB Alec Ingold (knee) and CB Keisean Nixon (ankle/foot). Kwiatkowski and Nixon have been mostly special teams players this year, but Ingold has a role in Las Vegas’ running game that’s dropped off of late.

RB Jalen Richard (ribs) and CB Brandon Facyson (finger/hamstring) are questionable after both were limited on Friday, so the Raiders are looking pretty healthy along with the Bengals entering this game.

Bengals vs. Raiders injury report