Bengals vs. Raiders odds, betting trends, expert picks and predictions

The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the desert to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. This is the Bengals first time playing at the Las Vegas stadium since the Raiders moved from Oakland. It really makes it the perfect trip following a much-needed bye week to get refocused. Now Cincinnati gets a shot at a fellow team trying to reverse their recent luck in games.

Odds

The Bengals are currently 1.5-point favorites against the Raiders on the road, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It seems like the oddsmakers remain pretty confident in Cincinnati or just don’t like Las Vegas . Being road favorites means they are viewed pretty significantly over the other team.

The over/under is also set at 50. The Raiders have been just as likely to score in the 30s as they have been to score 14 or under this season. If the Bengals defense didn’t turn things around during their bye week it will probably be closer to 30 again. Cincinnati’s offense also has to come out without their myriad or mental mistakes they had before the bye, but 50 doesn’t seem like a hard number for these two teams to reach.

Betting trends

Cincinnati are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games.

Cincinnati are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games against Las Vegas.

Cincinnati are 4-2 straight up in their last six games against Las Vegas.

Cincinnati are 4-15-1 straight up in their last 20 games on the road.

Cincinnati are 2-15 SU in their last 17 games when playing on the road against Las Vegas.

The total has gone over in 14 of Cincinnati’s last 20 games against an opponent in the AFC.

The total has gone under in five of Cincinnati’s last six games against an opponent in the AFC West.

Cincinnati are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games played in week 11.

Las Vegas are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games.

The total has gone over in 10 of Las Vegas’ last 14 games.

Las Vegas are 2-4 straight up in their last six games.

The total has gone under in seven of Las Vegas’ last 10 games against Cincinnati.

The total has gone over in eight of Las Vegas’ last nine games at home.

Las Vegas are 15-2 straight up in their last 17 games when playing at home against Cincinnati.

The total has gone over in 10 of Las Vegas’ last 12 games against an opponent in the AFC.

Las Vegas are 5-1 straight up in their last six games against an opponent in the AFC North.

Las Vegas are 13-7 against the spread in their last 20 games played in week 11.

Las Vegas are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games played on a Sunday.

Expert predictions

Eight of ESPN’s 10 experts are taking the Bengals

CBS Sports had all but one of their eight experts go with Cincinnati

Five of the Athletic's eight writers are taking the Raiders

Odds Shark is predicting a 22.3 to 25.7 loss for the Bengals

NFL Pick Watch, which takes into account picks from across the web, has 67 percent of people taking Cincinnati

On paper, this game is between two desperate teams who are busy clinging to hope following a two game losing streak. It also feels like if either of these teams extends that streak to three it could be awhile before it is broken.

The problems for the Bengals have just seemed to be mental errors on the field and poor tackling during that stretch. The Raiders have had those same issues, plus plenty of problems off the field that may be wearing on this team down in a way Cincinnati hasn’t had to worry about. That may be why we are seeing what appears to be close to an even split with a slight edge toward the Bengals.