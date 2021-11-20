Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Week 11: Everything to know

A battle for both teams to stay above .500 on the season.

Some go to Sin City for vacation, but that’s where the Cincinnati Bengals are getting back to work.

The 5-4 Bengals are heading into an eight-week gauntlet with one critical matchup after another. To start, the 5-4 Los Ang Oak- Las Vegas Raiders stand in their way in their gigantic Roomba-looking stadium off the Las Vegas strip.

Cincinnati has a history of falling flat after bye weeks, but the timing of their off week was impeccable. They lost two consecutive games thanks to poor defense and turnovers on offense. The week of rest gives them a chance to reset at the right time while the AFC is ripe for the taking.

Despite the utter chaos that’s surrounded the Raiders’ season, they’ve had taken an almost identical on-field trajectory as the Bengals to arrive at 5-4. Their 5-2 start including wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens and a loss to the Chicago Bears, but they’ve struggled since then and have dropped two-straight games.

Both teams are looking for a bounce-back performance to spring forward into the playoff picture. This story stream has all the news, updates, and analysis you could want for Bengals vs. Raiders!