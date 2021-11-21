Bengals News (11/21): Viva Las Vegas

Media Roundtable: Bengals Looking To Jump-Start Playoff Run In Vegas

The Bengals.com Media Roundtable believes what happens in Vegas won't stay in Vegas because the ramifications are so huge for two teams looking to end their two-game losing streaks.

Bengals: Matt Bowen shows how Bengals can exploit Raiders’ Cover 3

ESPN NFL Matchup gave a look into one way the Bengals offense can attack the Raiders' defense Sunday.

Mason Schreck Elevated To Active Roster Ahead Of Week 11 At Las Vegas Raiders

TE Mason Schreck from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders (COVID-19 replacement).

Bengals vs. Raiders preview: 7 things to know about Week 11

Critical things to know for Bengals vs. Raiders.

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

Around the League

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray injury update; plus, more NFL news ahead of Week 11's Sunday games

Arizona could again be without its starting QB on gameday. Plus, other Week 11 news from around the NFL ahead of Sunday's games.

2022 NFL Draft: At least three potential QBs viewed as first-round options

It's never too early to start thinking about the 2022 NFL Draft. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport spoke with 10 NFL GMs or top executives to gauge their views on some of the possible QBs who could enter the draft.

Tim Boyle to start Sunday, could also play Thanksgiving game amid Detroit Lions' QB flux, sources say

Lions quarterback Tim Boyle will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Browns as Jared Goff continues to recover from an oblique injury, sources told ESPN.

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger activated after passing COVID-19 protocols

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been activated to the team's 53-man roster after passing the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Saturday morning.

Steve Smith, Penn State fullback who played seven seasons with NFL's Raiders, dies of ALS at age 57

Steve Smith, who was the lead blocker for stars like Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson during his nine-year NFL career with the Raiders and Seahawks, has died of ALS at age 57.