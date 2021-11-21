Bengals vs. Raiders inactives: Auden Tate inactive, Clay Johnston to make debut

The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders have released their inactive players lists.

Here are the players the Bengals will be without this week:

CB Vernon Hargreaves

WR Trenton Irwin

OT Fred Johnson

DT Tyler Shelvin

WR Auden Tate

Shelvin (knee) and Tate (thigh) were each listed as questionable on the injury report, and neither will play due to their injuries. Tate seemed to have a good shot at dressing since he at least had a full practice on Thursday, but the Bengals will roll without him and Irwin, who’s a healthy scratch.

Hargreaves is the odd man out at cornerback as the position runs seven-deep for Cincinnati. While he’ll watch from the sidelines, Tre Flowers will suit up again and LB Clay Johnston will make his Bengals debut, likely on special teams.

Here are the Raiders’ inactives:

OT Jackson Barton

DE Malcolm Koonce

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

CB Keisean Nixon

RB Jalen Richard

DT Kendal Vickers

Kwiatkowski (ankle), and Nixon (ankle/foot) were declared out on Friday due to their respective injuries. Richard was questionable with a ribs injury, and he will not play because of it.