Following a much-needed bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals’ final eight-game stretch begins today vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Both teams have had similar up-and-down stretches over the first 10 weeks and badly need this one to stay in realistic shape for a spot in the NFL playoffs.
Here is a refresher for watching and following today’s clash in Vega.
How to watch and stream Bengals vs. Raiders
- Time: 4:05 pm ET on Nov. 21
- Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV Channel: CBS has today’s TV coverage.
- Broadcasters: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn will be calling the action.
- Online Stream: Paramount+ or use a free trial of fuboTV.
- Replay: NFL Game Pass
- Radio: Bengals Radio Network with Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham on the call.
- Rosters: CIN | LV
- Odds: The Bengals are currently 2-point favorites, according to DraftKings.
Time to get the real party started!
WHO DEY!!!
