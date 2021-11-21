Following a much-needed bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals’ final eight-game stretch begins today vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both teams have had similar up-and-down stretches over the first 10 weeks and badly need this one to stay in realistic shape for a spot in the NFL playoffs.

Here is a refresher for watching and following today’s clash in Vega.

How to watch and stream Bengals vs. Raiders

Time to get the real party started!

WHO DEY!!!