Twitter reactions to Bengals beating the Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders by a wider margin than anyone watching the game would have believed.

This was an ugly, ugly game. It started off slow for both sides, but we saw Cincinnati have one of their patented good fourth quarters to really do away with any doubt. How did the fans feel watching this one though?

Defense comes to play early

There was more than a couple of occasions where the Bengals offense didn’t leave their defense with a long field to defend. In fact, their first time on the field was in a goal-to-go situation after Joe Burrow fumbled on a sack. However, we saw more of the bend but don’t break defense that was around earlier in the season.

That's a big early win for the Bengals' D after the early TO. — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) November 21, 2021

Mike Hilton is A1 — Santori Miles (@Cincy_Suave) November 21, 2021

Hilton and Bates too good for the bubble — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) November 21, 2021

Evan McPherson shoes off his boot

It was a record day for the Bengals rookie kicker. He tied an NFL record with three 50-yard field goals in a single game. He really was a huge difference in this game. When Raiders would be punting to leave the Bengals with a long field, Cincinnati would have McPherson to get them three points, We also won’t hold the missed extra point against him.

McPherson with another cannon shot — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) November 21, 2021

If the Bengals didn't have Evan McPherson they'd be losing. — Patrick Judis (@PatrickJudis) November 21, 2021

Three 50+ yard field goals for McPherson today — Justin Cashman (@JCashman27) November 21, 2021

With 3 50+ yard field goals, McPherson has been worth 4.6 points over expected in EPA, which sees each of those field goals as roughly a 50/50 proposition. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) November 21, 2021

McPheeling himself — Evan McPhillips (@emcphil) November 21, 2021

Evan McPherson-Tucker — Anthony Cosenza (@CJAnthonyCUI) November 21, 2021

When was the last time you were confident every time when a #Bengals kicker lined up for a 50+ yarder? — Drew Garrison (@Drew_LRT) November 21, 2021

Joe Mixon continues dominance against Raiders

When the Raiders played in Oakland, this was a chance to play in front of his family and against a team he followed. It seems even with the Raiders’ best efforts to run to Las Vegas to avoid that punishment, Mixon came out with that same fire, and he was the one to seal things late in the game.

Seven straight games with a TD for Joe Mixon, including five (and counting) in the last three games. https://t.co/rdZFyU4RNF — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 21, 2021

Mixon for 11 yards and a TD. Great block by Stanley Morgan. This is the play they ran two weeks ago also. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 21, 2021

JOE MIXON ANGRY RUN pic.twitter.com/pFpO1XfWOo — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) November 21, 2021

Mixon just carried the entire Raiders defense WOW — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) November 21, 2021

Joe Mixon was Ja'Marr Chase's body away from a massive play. Poor Chase got blown the hell up. Mixon's turning up. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) November 21, 2021

My God Joe Mixon — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) November 21, 2021

Patience with the running game pays its divideds in the 4th quarter as Jonah Williams registers a pancake, Mixon cuts back behind it and makes a guy miss en route to TD#2 on the day.



Unfortunately for the 30 points per game requirement of @JamesRapien, McPherson missed a PAT. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) November 21, 2021

Dayummm @Joe_MainMixon vision is elite — Elise Jesse (@EliseJesseTV) November 21, 2021

Jonah Williams pancake — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) November 21, 2021

72 attempts and 338 yards now — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) November 21, 2021

Mixon said “why’d the call timeout it’s over with “ — Malik Wright (@Wrightreportt) November 21, 2021

Defense come up clutch

The most unlikely hero in Bengals fans’ eyes made the game that really put this one away. Cornerback Eli Apple made a heads up play to drop back in his zone coverage, which took away sideline route to Darren Waller who had been torching Cincinnati.

.@EliApple comes up CLUTCH



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/pFK74KhXel — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 21, 2021

Eli Apple just made a beautiful pick!! Looks like he perfectly sank under the out breaker in cover 2. — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) November 21, 2021

ELI APPLE



I've always believed! — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 21, 2021

i fucking love that that was eli apple. take that, haters — Commissioner Yas (@commissioneryas) November 21, 2021

I'M NOT SURE I TOTALLY LOVE YOU ELI APPLE BUT I'M WILLING TO TRY AFTER THAT — Stripe Hype (@StripeHype) November 21, 2021

Eli Apple wants his respect.



The most unlikely of heroes.#Bengals — Drew Garrison (@Drew_LRT) November 21, 2021

Evan McPherson update: 205 yards on four field goals.



Beast mode unlocked. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 21, 2021

Then the Bash Brothers — Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson swapped off on game sealing sack and a forced fumble and fumble recovery to leave no doubt.

Hendrickson & Hubbard Inc.pic.twitter.com/2ipvHNleGQ — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) November 21, 2021

Hendrickson just made two different guys faceplant. What a force. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) November 21, 2021

And then Hendrickson gets a sack FF and it's recovered by Hubbard!



Game. Over. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 21, 2021

Hubbard is exhausted from running back that fumble. — Logi B 513 (@Logi513) November 21, 2021

Bengals find themselves back in a populated playoff and divisional race

The Bengals dropped two games after being at the top of the AFC. There were serious questions about whether this young team would be able to finish out this season and gain ground in races that it looked like they were going to fall too far behind in. Then The AFC got crazy with countless upsets happening over the Week 10 and 11 that now Cincinnati is currently in control of their destiny with a playoff spot.

Folks.... the Bengals are good again — Dadio Makdook (@dadiodefacto) November 21, 2021

Good win for the lads... not perfect, but when is it ever? The O got better as the game went on, and the D was very good pretty much all throughout. 6-4 sounds good. — Bengals UK (@WhoDey_UK) November 21, 2021

The #Bengals are a team with flaws and many of those showed today.



But if anybody took time to look around this conference lately, that defines literally everyone.



Find ways to win anyway all that matters, specifically this year and this time of year. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 22, 2021

#Bengals beat the Raiders 32-13 in Vegas.



Now 4-2 in the AFC. That's huge.



Back in the playoff picture. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 21, 2021

The AFC is WIDE open pic.twitter.com/xNeKXwbNb3 — Matt Minich (@CoachMinich) November 21, 2021

Tweets of the day

This is where we like to highlight some of the better fan (and former player) tweets that may not have fit one of the more noteworthy parts of the game in a win. As always, Twitter doesn’t disappoint with the content.

This went from



Wtf

Ugh

Ugly but I’ll take it

Okay

Good

That’s much better

Oh, that’s a blow out — Santori Miles (@Cincy_Suave) November 21, 2021

Watching everyone slip against the Raiders. Nothing changes. pic.twitter.com/4SYgg4OhrE — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) November 21, 2021

Boomer just predicted Bengals make playoffs

8 games to go

No turnovers

Defense returns to top 5 form

Big plays in pass game

Joe Mixon goes over 100yds

Playoff run starts with win today

Who Dey — Ken Anderson (@KenAndersonNFL) November 21, 2021

