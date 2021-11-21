 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Twitter reactions to Bengals beating the Raiders

It was a slow start, but eventually Bengals fans had a good time on Sunday.

By PatrickJudis
Cincinnati Bengals v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders by a wider margin than anyone watching the game would have believed.

This was an ugly, ugly game. It started off slow for both sides, but we saw Cincinnati have one of their patented good fourth quarters to really do away with any doubt. How did the fans feel watching this one though?

Defense comes to play early

There was more than a couple of occasions where the Bengals offense didn’t leave their defense with a long field to defend. In fact, their first time on the field was in a goal-to-go situation after Joe Burrow fumbled on a sack. However, we saw more of the bend but don’t break defense that was around earlier in the season.

Evan McPherson shoes off his boot

It was a record day for the Bengals rookie kicker. He tied an NFL record with three 50-yard field goals in a single game. He really was a huge difference in this game. When Raiders would be punting to leave the Bengals with a long field, Cincinnati would have McPherson to get them three points, We also won’t hold the missed extra point against him.

Joe Mixon continues dominance against Raiders

When the Raiders played in Oakland, this was a chance to play in front of his family and against a team he followed. It seems even with the Raiders’ best efforts to run to Las Vegas to avoid that punishment, Mixon came out with that same fire, and he was the one to seal things late in the game.

Defense come up clutch

The most unlikely hero in Bengals fans’ eyes made the game that really put this one away. Cornerback Eli Apple made a heads up play to drop back in his zone coverage, which took away sideline route to Darren Waller who had been torching Cincinnati.

Then the Bash Brothers — Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson swapped off on game sealing sack and a forced fumble and fumble recovery to leave no doubt.

Bengals find themselves back in a populated playoff and divisional race

The Bengals dropped two games after being at the top of the AFC. There were serious questions about whether this young team would be able to finish out this season and gain ground in races that it looked like they were going to fall too far behind in. Then The AFC got crazy with countless upsets happening over the Week 10 and 11 that now Cincinnati is currently in control of their destiny with a playoff spot.

Tweets of the day

This is where we like to highlight some of the better fan (and former player) tweets that may not have fit one of the more noteworthy parts of the game in a win. As always, Twitter doesn’t disappoint with the content.

