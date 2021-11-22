Bengals kicker Evan McPherson makes history vs. Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals were the only team in the NFL to draft a kicker in the 2021 NFL Draft. Let’s just say that may change moving forward as teams should hopefully see just how important fifth-round pick Evan McPherson has been.

McPherson tied the NFL record for most 50-yard field goals in a single game. He ended the day with four field goals and three made extra points, not missing a single of his field goals yet missing one extra-point attempt.

The rookie hit kicks from 54, 53, 51, and 47 yards.

The first 54-yard kick came in the first half to even the score at 3. After a Joe Mixon second-quarter rushing touchdown, McPherson helped extend the lead from 10-6 all the way up to 16-6.

“With field goals of 54, 53 and 51 yards, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson now has six of 50+ - two more than previous franchise record-holder Horst Mühlmann had in one season in 1970,” the Enquirer noted on Twitter.

Let’s just say that McPherson’s elite performance on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas grabbed the attention of many around the league, including former Colts star punter Pat McAfee.

I’m hearing @McPherson_Evan is having a MONSTER day.. 3 50+ Yarders?!?



What a stud — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 21, 2021

It’s nice to see McPherson thriving, and it makes his two missed game-winning field goals against Green Bay all that more confusing.

Yes, it seemed to be a relatively windy day, but he still should have made those. He’s missed three on the season, and his fourth quarter extra point miss was his first of that type on the year. Coming into this game, he was 3/4 from kicks that were at or greater than 50 yards.

McPherson is clearly going to be a stud in this league and will more than likely be a Bengal for quite a while.