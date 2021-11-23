Bengals favored to sweep the Steelers for the first time since 2009

The Cincinnati Bengals opened as a pick ‘em in Week 11 as they traveled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders lost their head coach and premier deep threat earlier in the season.

Prior to the game, the Bengals stepped up to a two-point favorite, which they closed as.

They covered with ease, as the Bengals thrashed the Raiders behind a 16-point fourth quarter and three 50+ yard field goals from Evan McPherson. The Bengals ended the game up 32-13. They’re now 6-4.

The Bengals will next welcome the Steelers to Paul Brown Stadium for their Week 12 battle with their divisional rival. Cincinnati took down the Steelers at Heinz Field earlier in the season. They won that game 24-10, so a win this week would be the Bengals’ first sweep of Pittsburgh since 2009.

It was a coming out game for their defense, one that got back on track against the Raiders. That said, per DraftKings, the Bengals will open as 3.5-point favorites over the Steelers in Week 12.

The Bengals are in a division in which all four teams are over .500, so it’s been an impressive season for the AFC North. With Pittsburgh and Baltimore having yet to come to Paul Brown, the Bengals should have edge with what should be a near-packed house behind them.

Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread so far this season, and in what should be a heated Week 12 battle, both teams will be primed to play their hardest, especially since the winner will be second in the AFC North.