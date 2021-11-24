Bengals News (11/24): Joe Mixon is mixing things up offensively

Taylor-Made Takes: 'It’s Good For Us To Prove To Ourselves We Can Win A Lot Of Different Ways'

I think if you're going to be a good team in this league you have to win a lot of different ways. Sometimes it's going to be more runs. Some games it's going to be more pass. Some games it's going to be somewhere in between. I think it's good for us to prove to ourselves we can win a lot of different ways. So when one of those different style of games comes up, our guys have the confidence we can get it done a certain way.

Game Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, Regular Season Week 12, Sunday, November 28, 2021

"This wasn't so much about the playoff race for me," said Bengals QB Joe Burrow after the game. "We had that losing feeling the last two weeks that we played. It's more about just getting that momentum back. We needed momentum going into a big division game this week, and to get back to feeling how we felt before."

Quick Hits: Evan McPherson is establishing himself as one of the NFL's elite kickers

Shayne Graham, who coached Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson at Florida after he became the Bengals' most accurate kicker of all time, had the perfect line Sunday night when he reached out to his old pupil.

Bengals Notebook: Cincinnati moves up to 5th in the AFC Playoff standings

A stout defense and a relentless offense spelled Sunday's 32-13 victory that left the 5-5 Raiders flattened and in the 11th spot. The Bengals aren't there because rookie kicker Evan McPherson tied an NFL record with three field goals of 50 yards and the defense stoned Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on the first six third downs of the game to allow running back Joe Mixon to take over the fourth quarter.

Trey Hendrickson’s Bengals breakout has him on pace to break record

The Bengals had high hopes for him when giving him a four-year deal worth $60 million in free agency. But it was fair for outsiders to wonder if that wasn’t a major risk. Hendrickson, after all, had 13.5 sacks with the Saints last year, but never more than 4.5 over three seasons before that.

Steelers expect to get T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick back against Bengals

After playing that game without three of the five players on defense who have been voted to the Pro Bowl -- and two of its three All-Pro defenders -- the Steelers (5-4-1) could get a boost this week against the Bengals (6-4) in a key AFC North game.

Bengals Ja'Marr Chase distributes turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

A cart full of 100 Thanksgiving turkeys go from check out, are then loaded into his car and find of final stop with families who take them home for the holiday. "It's a blessing coming through for some of the families that's unable to provide for their family on the holidays. So, it's a good thing. My kids go to this school, so it's very nice," said Shika Pickens.

Zac Taylor praises 'matured' Cincinnati Bengals team after Week 11 win

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor recently reflected on his team’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. Here’s what he had to say. Taylor praised pretty much every player on the roster with special shout-outs to Joe Burrow, Eli Apple, Evan McPherson, and Tyler Boyd.

How Joe Mixon is changing how opponents view Bengals’ offense

Mixon rushed for 123 yards on 30 attempts and two touchdowns in Week 11. The Bengals planned to run Mixon often in the game but his ability to create positive plays allowed head coach Zac Taylor to stick with the run.

Around the league

New York Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed the news that was first reported by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. The team later officially announced the firing. Senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens, the former Cleveland Browns head coach, will take over play-calling duties, NFL Network's Kim Jones reported.

Lions QB Jared Goff denies reported rift with OC Anthony Lynn: 'We have a great relationship'

Detroit Lions quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ refuted a CBS Sports report that suggested he and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn struggled to connect, which in part led coach Dan Campbell to remove Lynn as the play-caller.

Titans waive RB Adrian Peterson, sign WR Golden Tate to practice squad

The Tennessee Titans made a bevy of roster moves on Tuesday, including the release of a future Hall of Famer and the signing of a former Pro Bowl wide receiver. The Titans waived running back Adrian Peterson and signed WR Golden Tate to the practice squad, the team announced.

Zach Wilson to start at QB for Jets vs. Texans; Joe Flacco, Mike White placed on COVID-19 list

Behind Wilson, the Jets will be short-handed against Houston, as the club as placed both Mike White and Joe Flacco on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Reserve QB Josh Johnson, who also saw action during Wilson's absence, will likely serve as the rookie's backup against the Texans.