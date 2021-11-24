Bengals vs. Steelers injury report: Hakeem Adeniji, T.J. Watt limited

A three-game home stretch begins for the Cincinnati Bengals this Holiday weekend. Up first is the second installment of Steelers week.

For Wednesday’s practice, only Auden Tate (thigh) did not participate. Tate did not play last Sunday despite practicing in full for a day last week. Per Cincinnati.com’s Charlie Goldsmith, Tate will be eased into this week’s practice as he still deals with his injury that’s sidelined him for several weeks now.

Tyler Shelvin (knee) did not practice last week but was limited Wednesday, along with Darius Phillips (hip) and Hakeem Adeniji (ankle). Adeniji has taken the reins at right guard since coming off the NFI list, so this new injury is hopefully not too serious.

Tyler Boyd (cramps), Clark Harris (thumb), and Trey Hendrickson (shoulder) are listed on the injury report as well, but as full participants.

Pittsburgh has been banged up of late, and that’s reflected on their injury report. CB Joe Haden (foot), G Trai Turner (knee), TE Eric Ebron (knee), and backup C J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral) all did not practice Wednesday. Haden did not play last Sunday.

LB T.J. Watt (hip/knee) and DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) didn’t play on Sunday as well. Both players were limited Wednesday along with QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder).

As previously reported, Cam Heyward will not be suspended for his actions in the Steelers’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he was apparently held out of Wednesday’s practice by the coaches. Odds are he’ll be back Thursday.

Bengals vs. Steelers injury report