Willie Anderson named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Once again, former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Willie Anderson is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 26 semifinalists were announced on Wednesday with seven first-time eligible former players making the list including wide receivers Steve Smith, Andre Johnson, and Anquan Boldin.

Also making the semifinalists list is former elite kick returner Devin Hester, defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, and pass-rushers Robert Mathis and DeMarcus Ware.

As for repeaters from the 2021 semifinalists in addition to Anderson are Eric Allen (CB), Jared Allen (DE), Ronde Barber (CB), Tony Boselli (OT), LeRoy Butler (S), Torry Holt (WR), Sam Mills (LB), Richard Seymour (DT), Steve Tasker (WR/ST), Fred Taylor (RB), Zach Thomas (LB), Hines Ward (WR), Reggie Wayne (WR), Patrick Willis (LB), Darren Woodson (S), and Bryant Young (DT).

The 26 semifinalists will be reduced to 15 finalists before the final voting process begins in January. The class of 2022 will be officially announced on February 10th during NFL Honors.

The inductions to the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio will be in early August.

You can check out the complete list of semifinalists here.