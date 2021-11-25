Bengals vs. Steelers injury report: T.J. Watt and Joe Haden limited

The Cincinnati Bengals got mostly good news on the injury front during today’s Thanksgiving practice, as most of the 53-man roster was able to go while preparing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Backup wide receiver Auden Tate (thigh) was the only player to not practice today. No other Bengal was even listed as limited in practice. It’s rare to have a team this healthy past the regular-season midway point, and that will hopefully continue as Cincinnati makes a push for the postseason.

As for Pittsburgh, the big names to watch are T.J. Watt (hip/knee), Trai Turner (knee) and Joe Haden (foot). Watt was limited for a second-straight day, while Haden was limited today after not practicing Wednesday. Turner was a full participant after sitting out Wednesday.

Ben Rothlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder) was limited for a second-straight day, but he’s expected to be good to go come Sunday.

Eric Ebron, who has yet to practice this week, was already set to miss significant time with his knee issue.

Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other stuff. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at cincyjungle@gmail.com, or find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle.