How Bengals players are doing in Pro Bowl voting

Pro Bowl voting is open, and seven Cincinnati Bengals are in the top 10 for each of their respective positions.

WR Ja'Marr Chase (2nd)

DE Trey Hendrickson (3rd)

G Hakeem Adeniji (4th)

SS Vonn Bell (5th)

RB Joe Mixon (6th)

FS Jessie Bates (10th)

QB Joe Burrow (10th)



I have no explanation for Adeniji — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) November 24, 2021

Leading the pack for the Bengals is Ja’Marr Chase, who is second among Pro Bowl voting. Chase is sixth in the NFL in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, but is only 33rd in receptions. Honestly, second seems a little high for Chase, but most Bengals fans are probably going to be fine with it.

Next is Trey Hendrickson, who has 9.5 sacks so far. That means he is ninth in the NFL in sacks, but he is third among defensive ends in Pro Bowl voting.

The big surprise on this list is Hakeem Adeniji. He ranks fourth among guards, even though he has only started two games this season. Either only Bengals fans have voted for guards, or people are voting on guards based on the number of vowels in the players’ names.

The Bengals are well represented among safeties, with Vonn Bell at fifth among strong safeties and Jessie Bates tenth among free safeties. Bell and Bates have 62 and 59 tackles, respectively, while Bell has two forced fumbles. Bates has the only interception between the two of them.

Joe Mixon is sixth among running backs, with 953 yards from scrimmage. He has nine rushing touchdowns which is already a career high for him.

Burrow is tenth among quarterbacks, and is in the top ten in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

For a team that was poorly regarded around the league, people seem to like Bengals players quite a lot.