Kicker Evan “Money Mac” McPherson wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Cincinnati Bengals were the only team in the NFL to draft a kicker during the 2021 NFL Draft.

With their fifth-round pick, they added Florida stud Evan McPherson. Let’s just say he has not disappointed, kicking for 3 50-yard field goals this past Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

While the Bengals crushed the Raiders, it was McPherson’s field goals that gave them a comfortable lead before the touchdowns started to reign in. For the performance as a whole, he had a 54-yard, 53-yard and 51-yard field goals.

He also hit a 47-yard field goal. McPherson hit four total field goals yet, oddly enough, missed one of his extra points. The Bengals ended with 32 points. McPherson had 14 of them.

For his stellar performance, McPherson was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week. This was the second time he was awarded the honor, also snagging it the first week of the season with an overtime game-winning field goal against Minnesota.

Money Mac hit the jackpot in Vegas. @McPherson_Evan has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season. pic.twitter.com/9lDUoXFW4k — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 24, 2021

Expect McPherson to be a Bengal for a long time.