The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: We and Mr. McGee

The Cincinnati Bengals came away from the desert with a big win against the Raiders. At 6-4 they’re right in the thick of things.

However, the true tests lie ahead. Cincinnati has the Steelers visiting this week, so they need to keep the positive momentum going if they want to make the postseason.

John and Anthony break down the win, as well as some interesting stats with the offensive line, but the real star was a special guest. Former Bengals wide receiver and current team analyst Tim McGee joined us and, as usual, he brought the fire.

Here are some of the topics we discussed with Tim:

Last year when we had him on, Tim felt like Zac Taylor’s seat was hot. How does he feel about the direction of the team now that they’re 6-4.

Tim said he believes a lot of things have been going the Bengals’ way this year (penalties, health and more) and he’s interested to see how the team responds in the potential face of adversity in the tough games ahead.

What does he feel about Ja’Marr Chase quieting down a bit the past three games?

How does he feel about the state of the offensive line in 2021?

We also got his feelings on the Bengals’ Ring of Honor and initiatives to engage the fan base this year.

And more!

Our thanks to Mr. McGee for joining us. Be sure to catch his Bengals coverage every week in the regular season with Chick Ludwig on 700 WLW in Cincinnati.

Go to the SimBull webpage and insert the promo code “OBI” and you can gain incentives upon signing up! This show was brought to you in part by SimBull. If you like fantasy football, survival football pools, or just plain playing the stock market, then SimBull is for you!

SimBull is the stock market for sports, where you can buy shares in a respective team and attempt to make money on your investment. Whether you want to invest in the Cincinnati Bengals, or another team in a major sport, you can make money by savvy investing, playing with your heart, or both!