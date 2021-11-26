Who is going to win the AFC North?

Unlike many divisions, the AFC North is up for grabs, and every single team in the division could end up winning.

The AFC North is the only division with every team over .500 with the Browns, 6-5, at the bottom. The Steelers are sitting 5-4-1. The Bengals are 6-4, and the Ravens, who the Bengals torched 41-17 in Maryland earlier this season, are 7-3.

The only other division that competes in terms of top-to-bottom strength is the AFC West, a division that features the Chiefs and Chargers, 7-4 and 6-4 respectively. The other two teams, the Broncos and Raiders, are both 5-5.

That said, the Bengals still have three divisional games left, two at home against the Steelers this Sunday and the Ravens in Week 16. They’ll end the season with the Chiefs and Browns.

What’s painful to think about is, despite being 6-4, the Bengals will need some big-time wins to make the playoffs. They don’t have a single game against a sub-.500 team remaining on their schedule.

Coming into the season, the Ravens and Steelers had the most difficult schedules in the NFL, so they also have some challenging games left.

The Browns, currently in last place, should gain some strength and stability now that the drama is over, and they’ll be returning Kareem Hunt in the near future. Nick Chubb has already returned, yet they barely took down the Detroit Lions.

All three teams have had their moments of dominance and disgust. With that in mind, with seven weeks left on the schedule, who is going to reign supreme in the division? Let us know in the poll below!