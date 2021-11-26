Bengals vs. Steelers time, TV channel, online stream, radio and more

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a win against the Las Vegas Raiders that was closer than the final score would lead you to believe. It was a huge win as both teams were 5-4 going in fighting for a Wild Card spot and keeping up in their division.

The Bengals will keep that playoff like atmosphere when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers who are right behind them in the AFC North.

Cincinnati saw Joe Burrow struggle in Las Vegas with him facing a serious pass rush that rushed most of his throws. However, the defense saw a return to form. The biggest change was not missing tackles that would lead to tons of extra yards and time on the field.

The real star of the show was Joe Mixon having 30 carries and really wearing the Raiders defense down. It wasn’t always pretty, but by the end of the game he was able to find tons of space.

Pittsburgh has seen their midseason flop the past few weeks. It started with a draw against the Detroit Lions, and they followed it up with a failed comeback attempt against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Some would even argue that they should’ve lost to the Bears three weeks ago, but they were bailed out by a questionable taunting penalty.

The Steelers are getting healthy at the right time though. Ben Roethlisberger will be able to practice this week after playing last week without any due to having COVID-19. T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick will also likely be making their returns after missing some time.

Cincinnati was able to end their losing streak that was going into the bye week, and they also won a game following a bye week, which is a rarity from recent history. It was disappointing that they lost some ground after being the top team in the AFC following a win over the Baltimore Ravens, but a win this week against the Steelers would go a long way in climbing the AFC North ladder.

Sweeping Pittsburgh for the first time since 2009 would go a long way for morale and proving that this team is ready to get over their Steeler-sized speed bump.

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Location: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV Channel: The game will air nationally on CBS-TV. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington.

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline reporter).

Online Stream: Stream the game online using Paramount+ or with a free trial of fuboTV.

Replay: NFL Game Pass

Radio: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530; all sports) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

Rosters: PIT | CIN

Weather: Mid-40s mostly cloudy, per NFL Weather.

Odds: The Bengals are four-point favorites, according to DraftKings.