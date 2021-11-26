Mike Tomlin praises Ja’Marr Chase: “That speed is real”

The Bengals and Steelers are meeting up for their second game of the season. This game has some significant AFC North implications.

Both teams have a game on the Steelers in the division, so Pittsburgh is looking for a win against their divisional foes. The Bengals, however, could return to the top of the division if the Ravens’ losing streak continues.

In this key game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has to prepare for Bengals’ star rookie Ja’Marr Chase.

He spoke to the media on Wednesday, talking about preparing to play Chase.

“You get plays on tape, people recognize your talents, they make necessary adjustments and efforts to minimize their talents. Everyone’s a professional, it’s a component of the game. It seems like every year there’s a young talented wide receiver that takes the league by storm in September. And that’s not downplaying any of the significance of what Chase has done, it just happens every year. Like ‘OK, that speed is real.’”

Tomlin saw Chase’s speed firsthand when he saw the Bengals in Week 3. Chase had four receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-10 Bengals win.

“He’s earned the respect, and they’ve earned the respect of the people that are preparing for them that they’re making a concerted effort to minimize some of that, but it still creates opportunity for the collective because I imagine that Joe Mixon is benefiting from some of the attention that that tandem is earning.”

With Chase taking the top off the defense, Mixon had 90 yards on 18 carries against the Steelers. In the last game when the Raiders contained Chase to minimal production, Mixon had 30 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Tomlin may be onto something there.