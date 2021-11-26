Bengals News (11/26): Jungle Joe’s Market

Matchup of the Game: Joe Mixon looks for another big game against the Pittsburgh Steelers

"My Dad always taught me since I was little, ‘What are the rules of the jungle?’” says Joe Mixon this week, as usual energetically going downhill. Now with Paul Brown Stadium’s The Jungle hosting one of those do-or-die AFC North games on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's an AFC North showdown as Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. Here is everything fans need to know for attending the game.

Three Things Every Cincinnati Bengals Fan Can be Thankful for This Thanksgiving.

Dallas Cowboys frustrated by amount of penalties in OT loss to Las Vegas Raiders

The Cowboys and Raiders were penalized a combined 28 times for 276 yards in Thursday night's game.

Dallas Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph, Las Vegas Raiders' Roderic Teamer ejected from Thanksgiving game after sideline scuffle

Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph and Raiders safety Roderic Teamer were ejected from Las Vegas' OT win over Dallas following a third-quarter altercation.

Matt Nagy thankful for how Chicago Bears handled 'distractions' to pull out win over Detroit Lions

Bears coach Matt Nagy praised his players for putting aside a tumultuous week amid a report about his job status to beat the Lions on a last-second field goal on Thanksgiving.

Bears unlikely to move on from Matt Nagy midseason

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that barring something unforeseen, he does not see Matt Nagy being fired during the current 2021 campaign.

Raiders TE Darren Waller (knee) exits early in win over Cowboys

Darren Waller has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury. The Raiders TE made his exit midway through the second quarter.