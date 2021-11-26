Bengals vs. Steelers injury report: T.J. Watt good to go; Joe Haden questionable

The Cincinnati Bengals will have everyone other than Auden Tate good to go Sunday vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tate (thigh), who was unable to practice this week, is listed as doubtful to play in Week 12. No other Bengal has an injury designation.

The real news today is on Pittsburgh’s side, as All-Pro edge defender T.J. Watt is good to go after missing last week with hip and knee issues. He also didn’t play in the Week 3 vs. the Bengals due to injury, so this will be the first time Cincinnati faces him since that memorable Monday Night upset of the Steelers last season.

The only other notable Steeler with an injury designation is starting cornerback Joe Haden (foot), who is questionable to play after getting in just two limited practices this week.

The Steelers ruled out starting tight end Eric Ebron (knee) and backup center J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral).

