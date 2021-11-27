Bengals vs. Steelers odds, betting trends, expert picks and predictions

The Cincinnati Bengals are actually favored to sweep the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is huge opportunity for this young Bengals team to bury the struggles of the past. Can Cincinnati make good on this chance and have a fresh start?

Odds

The Bengals are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Steelers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Cincinnati opened up as bigger favorites. The closing spread is likely a product of bettors overwhelmingly taking Pittsburgh and the points with Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt returning after missing last week’s loss to the Chargers.

The over/under sitting at 44.5 points also is a very tough line to predict. The last time these teams met they combined for only 34 points. This could be another low scoring affair with these two defenses doing a great job this season.

Betting trends

The total has gone under in six of Cincinnati’s last nine games.

The total has gone under in five of Cincinnati’s last seven games against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games at home.

Cincinnati is 1-7 straight up in their last eight games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati is 6-3 straight up in their last nine games against an opponent in the AFC.

The total has gone over in eight of Cincinnati’s last 11 games against an opponent in the AFC North.

The total has gone under in six of Cincinnati’s last eight games played in week 12.

Cincinnati is 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games when playing as the favorite.

Pittsburgh is 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games.

Pittsburgh is 4-1-1 straight up in their last six games.

Pittsburgh is 11-2 straight up in their last 13 games against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games on the road.

Pittsburgh is 7-1 straight up in their last eight games when playing on the road against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh is 12-6 against the spread in their last 18 games against an opponent in the AFC.

Pittsburgh is 1-4 straight up in their last five games against an opponent in the AFC North.

The total has gone under in four of Pittsburgh’s last five games played in week 12.

Expert predictions

Seven of ESPN’s 10 experts are taking the Bengals

CBS Sports has seven of eight experts going with Cincinnati

The Athletic has five of eight experts taking the Bengals to sweep the Steelers

NFL Pick Watch, which takes into account picks from across the web, has Cincinnati receiving 76 percent of picks

It really is kind of amazing that the Bengals are still commanding such a dominant standing among experts picking these games. It is just strange to see Cincinnati get national respect over a Steelers team that seems to be getting back on the right track. We are truly seeing a change of the guard with Joe Burrow at quarterback. Now the Bengals just have to finish the job on Sunday.