Bengals elevate Thaddeus Moss

The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated tight end Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will be Moss’ first regular-season game.

As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for the game, Moss will automatically revert to the practice squad on Monday.

This comes after backup tight end Mitchell Wilcox was activated from the COVID-19 list on Thursday. Perhaps he’s not where the Bengals want him to be for Sunday’s game and Moss will take his spot for this game.

A second-year player in 2021, Moss was a key piece of the 2019 LSU Tigers’ national title team that featured Joe Burrow in his Heisman-winning year. Moss finished that season with 47 receptions for 570 yards and four scores, including three in the team’s College Football Playoff wins over Oklahoma (one) and Clemson (two). He began his career at NC State before transferring to LSU.

Despite a productive final college season, Moss went undrafted in 2020 and eventually signed with the Washington Football Team, where he spent his rookie season on injured reserve due to a foot injury that required surgery.

After being waived by Washington during the 2021 offseason, Moss was claimed by the Bengals and went on to have a productive preseason before being waived and signed to the practice squad.