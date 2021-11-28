Bengals vs. Steelers inactives: Auden Tate out again, Thad Moss to make Cincy debut

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers for an AFC North matchup on a chilly Sunday afternoon. Both teams have released their inactive players lists 90 minutes before kickoff commences.

Here are the players the Bengals will be without Sunday:

WR Auden Tate

WR Trenton Irwin

TE Mitchell Wilcox

OL Fred Johnson

DT Tyler Shelvin

CB Vernon Hargreaves

Tate (thigh) remains the only injured player on the active roster, as he’s been dealing with his injury for several weeks now. Irwin is a healthy scrach, per usual, which leaves Mike Thomas and Stanley Morgan Jr. to backup the receivers.

Wilcox was activated off the COVID-19 list on Friday, but the team decided to sit him in favor of Thaddeus Moss, whom they called up from the practice squad as a temporary elevation. Moss has spent the entire season on the practice squad and has yet to play this season. He’ll likely be on the field for special teams purposes, with maybe a few snaps on offense.

Here are the Steelers inactives:

QB Dwayne Haskins

TE Kevin Rader

DT Isaiah Buggs

LB Buddy Johnson

CB Joe Haden

Haden (foot) was declared out on Friday along with TE Eric Ebron () and LG J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral). Ebron and Hassanauer have since been placed on I.R. Haskins, Rader, Buggs and Johnson are all healthy scratches.