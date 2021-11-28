One of the more important gamedays of the Zac Taylor era has arrived, as the 6-4 Cincinnati Bengals will look to sweep the Pittsburgh Steelers and remain in firm contention for the AFC North crown.
The Bengals have a chance to end the day atop the division if they beat Pittsburgh and the Baltimore Ravens fall to the Cleveland Browns (Cincinnati currently owns the tiebreaker after winning at Baltimore earlier this season).
Here’s a refresher for watching and following today’s action.
- Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL Week 12
- Start Time: 1 pm ET on Nov. 28
- Location: Paul Brown Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS will have today’s TV coverage.
- Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins.
- Online Stream: Paramount+ or a free trial of fuboTV.
- Replay: NFL Game Pass
- Radio: Bengals Radio Network with Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).
- Rosters: PIT | CIN
- Weather: Mid-40s mostly cloudy, per NFL Weather.
- Odds: DraftKings has Cincy favored by 3.5 points.
Beat Pittsburgh.
WHO DEY!
Loading comments...