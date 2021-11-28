 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 12: Bengals vs. Steelers first half

Ja’Marr Chase looks to help the Bengals sweep Pittsburgh for the first time since 2009.

By Jason Marcum
One of the more important gamedays of the Zac Taylor era has arrived, as the 6-4 Cincinnati Bengals will look to sweep the Pittsburgh Steelers and remain in firm contention for the AFC North crown.

The Bengals have a chance to end the day atop the division if they beat Pittsburgh and the Baltimore Ravens fall to the Cleveland Browns (Cincinnati currently owns the tiebreaker after winning at Baltimore earlier this season).

Here’s a refresher for watching and following today’s action.

Beat Pittsburgh.

WHO DEY!

