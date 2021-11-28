 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Riley Reiff injures ankle vs. Steelers

Hopefully a minor injury.

By John Sheeran
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s all smiles for those wearing orange in Paul Brown Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals are demolishing the Pittsburgh Steelers and have had practically no bad plays. The only one has been a Joe Burrow interception, where a player was unfortunately injured.

Right tackle Riley Reiff suffered an ankle injury during the play and is questionable to return, per the team.

In for Reiff came Isaiah Prince, the backup swing tackle who has often been used as an extra blocker for run plays this season. Reiff was seen in full uniform on the sidelines, so perhaps taking him out of the game was for precautionary purposes.

With the Bengals up by such a large margin, it’s possible the team keeps Reiff on the sidelines to avoid further injury. Reiff suffered a minor injury the last time these teams met back in September.

We’ll update you if Reiff returns or the team declares him out...

