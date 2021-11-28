 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter recap of Bengals destroying the Steelers

The Bengals left no doubt, which had fans celebrating all day long.

By PatrickJudis
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t leave enough to even identify the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 41-10 dismantling on Sunday. The score was even closer than the game felt. From the start it felt like Cincinnati dictated the entire game. You could feel the confidence in the fans’ tweets.

Starting with the nail

The Bengals finished this one off before the first half ended. Right when it seemed like Pittsburgh may get back into the game following a Joe Burrow interception before halftime, former-Steeler Mike Hilton shut the door with a well timed interception for a touchdown.

This also came after T.J. Watt got rough with Burrow during the return of the prior pick. That is just context for all the Watt slander mixed in with the excitement.

Burrow puts on a clinic in Cincinnati

Outside of Burrow’s interception before the half, the young quarterback did pretty much whatever he wanted to against this defense. This was made possible due to Joe Mixon also being unstoppable (we’ll get to that soon) forcing the Steelers to worry about the run and pass. His box score stats may not look impressive, but he was a huge difference early and often against Pittsburgh.

Bengals imposing their will

For the second straight week we saw Cincinnati commit to the running game. This week, we didn’t have to wait for it to pay off at the end of the game. Mixon dominated from the start. He had a career day with over 100 yards in the first half as well as topping his previous high for yards in a game.

If Mixon and this offensive line are really able to do this on a consistent basis, it makes the Bengals’ offense that much more unstoppable considering the possibilities this team has in the aerial attack.

Bash Brothers help close things out

Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson continued their domination on Sunday. We have to give some serious props to the defense that have seemed to be getting back on track. Hendrickson reinforced that idea when he recorded a strip sack of Roethlisberger that was then recovered by Hubbard.

Tweets of the game

This was just a really fun Sunday for Bengals’ fans. It was the first time Cincinnati has swept the Steelers in a season since 2009. They did it in dominating fashion, again. After years of frustration Bengals fans were ready to celebrate this young team clearing a hurdle the last era just couldn’t.

What was your favorite moment of the Bengals win on Sunday?

