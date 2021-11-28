Twitter recap of Bengals destroying the Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t leave enough to even identify the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 41-10 dismantling on Sunday. The score was even closer than the game felt. From the start it felt like Cincinnati dictated the entire game. You could feel the confidence in the fans’ tweets.

Starting with the nail

The Bengals finished this one off before the first half ended. Right when it seemed like Pittsburgh may get back into the game following a Joe Burrow interception before halftime, former-Steeler Mike Hilton shut the door with a well timed interception for a touchdown.

This also came after T.J. Watt got rough with Burrow during the return of the prior pick. That is just context for all the Watt slander mixed in with the excitement.

MIKE HILTON PICK-6️⃣



Against his old team too pic.twitter.com/hC4QlxtneT — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) November 28, 2021

high stepping after intercepting the steelers is in the job description when wearing the 21 jersey — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) November 28, 2021

My endorphins the last 24 hours pic.twitter.com/BUwJXiFZxq — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) November 28, 2021

Take that TJ Watt — Ken Anderson (@KenAndersonNFL) November 28, 2021

Steelers deserved that pick 6. Mike Hilton — Rebecca Toback (@Rebecca_Toback) November 28, 2021

Burrow puts on a clinic in Cincinnati

Outside of Burrow’s interception before the half, the young quarterback did pretty much whatever he wanted to against this defense. This was made possible due to Joe Mixon also being unstoppable (we’ll get to that soon) forcing the Steelers to worry about the run and pass. His box score stats may not look impressive, but he was a huge difference early and often against Pittsburgh.

THE FUCKING EURO STEP LETS GO BURROW — Jay R (@JayRBP) November 28, 2021

Joe Burrow put on the ol' Aaron Rodgers juke on Minkah Fitzpatrick — Nick Manchester (@NickManchester9) November 28, 2021

You know how parents always say would you jump off a bridge if your friend did it? Well, I would for Burrow — Justin Cashman (@JCashman27) November 28, 2021

This might be the best the Bengals' offense has looked in a first half this season. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 28, 2021

Joe Burrow has already completed passes to 7 different receivers. #PITvsCIN — BENGALS TALK (@BengalsTalk) November 28, 2021

Vintage Tee Higgins we saw at Clemson and last season. Second career TD vs. Steelers — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) November 28, 2021

Tee Higgins....grown man — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) November 28, 2021

Other than that INT, Joe Burrow has been excellent today.



14/16 for 154 and a TD rushing and throwing at halftime. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 28, 2021

Bengals imposing their will

For the second straight week we saw Cincinnati commit to the running game. This week, we didn’t have to wait for it to pay off at the end of the game. Mixon dominated from the start. He had a career day with over 100 yards in the first half as well as topping his previous high for yards in a game.

If Mixon and this offensive line are really able to do this on a consistent basis, it makes the Bengals’ offense that much more unstoppable considering the possibilities this team has in the aerial attack.

The Bengals are leaning on Mixon again. He had the ball in each of the first six plays — Nick Manchester (@NickManchester9) November 28, 2021

I believe that first Bengals drive is what is commonly known as AFC North Football™️ — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 28, 2021

That was a hell of an opening drive: 10 plays, 75 yards. A whole lot of Joe Mixon. But there was some seriously textbook blocking there. — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) November 28, 2021

Mixon is running especially hard today. — Dadio Makdook (@dadiodefacto) November 28, 2021

When you don't wanna let Chase beat you deep so you let Mixon get 100 in a half — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) November 28, 2021

#Bengals Joe Mixon with 19 carries for 108 yards rushing and a touchdown... in the first half! — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) November 28, 2021

How's this for a drive to demoralize the Steelers and go up three touchdowns? 14 plays, 84 yards, 6 first downs, 7:35 seconds.



Bengals re-dedicating themselves to the power running game has transformed this offense from really good to a nightmare for DCs. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 28, 2021

As the cameras gathered around Joe Mixon on the sideline, he directed the cameras to the offensive line. Slapped each on the shoulder pad and went down the line saying, “big dog 1, big dog 2…” #Bengals 24, Steelers 3 pic.twitter.com/eywa05COW6 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) November 28, 2021

As Paul Brown would say…

When you have your foot on their throat, don’t take it up to reset it.

In other words, keep the peddle to the metal. — Ken Anderson (@KenAndersonNFL) November 28, 2021

That's now a career high 164 yards on the ground for Joe Mixon.



Previous career high was 162. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 28, 2021

Joe Mixon (@Joe_MainMixon) is the first player since Steven Jackson in 2006 (Weeks 14-17) with at least 2 touchdowns in 4 straight games within a single season. #PITvsCIN pic.twitter.com/RG1pJMi5rx — NFL345 (@NFL345) November 28, 2021

Bash Brothers help close things out

Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson continued their domination on Sunday. We have to give some serious props to the defense that have seemed to be getting back on track. Hendrickson reinforced that idea when he recorded a strip sack of Roethlisberger that was then recovered by Hubbard.

The only thing better than a sack https://t.co/VxiZBsSQbR — Matt Minich (@CoachMinich) November 28, 2021

Evergreen tweet: Trey Hendrickson was not a one-hit-wonder. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) November 28, 2021

man, they waited decades to do free agency. DECADES. — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) November 28, 2021

I feel no pity. https://t.co/r9364MIpks — BENGALS TALK (@BengalsTalk) November 28, 2021

The underrated aspect of this dominant Bengals game is how Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard have taken over.



This has happened to the Bengals offense a few times in the last few years. This time, the Bengals defensive line is the group that’s taking over the game. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 28, 2021

Tweets of the game

This was just a really fun Sunday for Bengals’ fans. It was the first time Cincinnati has swept the Steelers in a season since 2009. They did it in dominating fashion, again. After years of frustration Bengals fans were ready to celebrate this young team clearing a hurdle the last era just couldn’t.

Tyler Boyd about to have quitting comments at halftime, keep his phone away from him — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) November 28, 2021

What's the name of this band?! Wrong answers only.



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/v1MobSxEgQ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 28, 2021

The call was worth it to see the touchdown celebration choreography — Nick Manchester (@NickManchester9) November 28, 2021

Bengals demolished the Ravens on the road and the Steelers on the road & at home. Haven't yet solved the Browns' running game, but if they get them off that game script, they can beat CLE.



Still plenty of areas to work on, but the Bengals are a good team & the AFC is wide open — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) November 28, 2021

In the last three wins by the Bengals over the Steelers (first time they’ve done that in over 30 years), their average margin of victory in those contests is 18.3 points. — Anthony Cosenza (@CJAnthonyCUI) November 28, 2021

What was your favorite moment of the Bengals win on Sunday?