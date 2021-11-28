 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joe Burrow on T.J. Watt play: “Nice block”

Some familiar shenanigans from the black and yellow.

By John Sheeran
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

There weren’t many moments on Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals weren’t dominating the Pittsburgh Steelers. Right before half-time was the exception as the Steelers drew a flag on Ja’Marr Chase and intercepted Joe Burrow on the ensuing play.

Burrow overthrew Tee Higgins and Minkah Fitzpatrick ended up with the ball in his hands. On Fitzpatrick’s return, Burrow was met by Steelers’ star edge rusher T.J. Watt, whom grabbed a hold of Burrow’s jersey to block from interfering with Fitzpatrick’s return.

Burrow and Watt weren’t anywhere near the play, but that didn’t stop Burrow from ending up on the ground, still engaged with the All-Pro Watt.

Hardly bullying, but hardly a necessary play as well.

When asked about the moment, Burrow wasn’t bothered and simply told him the truth. It was a nice block.

To be quite honest, the play and response is just who Burrow is. He’s not going to be offended by getting blocked out of the play, no matter his status as a quarterback. He’s not going to make a scene or stir up controversy, but he’s not going to sit things out as well. And it’s not like Watt pile-drove him into the turf, but he was clearly just being a pest and didn’t need to do what he did.

When you dominate the game and win by 31-convincing points, these moments don’t matter as much.

