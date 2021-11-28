Randy Moss cheers on Bengals as Thaddeus Moss makes NFL debut

The Cincinnati Bengals’ dominant victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers brought many awesome moments today, but there was another pretty cool moment on the ESPN pregame coverage.

Thaddeus Moss was a Saturday call-up from the practice squad for the Bengals in Week 12, leading to a big smile from a Hall of Fame wide receiver.

Moss, the tight end from LSU, signed with the Bengals this offseason after his first season with The Washington Football Team was derailed by injury.

The second year man came to Cincinnati in hopes of rekindling the college flame with Joe Burrow, but wasn’t able to crack the 53 man roster until this past week.

Nevertheless, Moss’ father, legendary wideout Randy Moss, was all smiles today. This was an awesome “proud dad moment” to kick off what turned out to be a great day to be a Bengals fan.

.@RandyMoss with a proud dad moment on #NFLCountdown as his son, Thaddeus, will be making his NFL debut today pic.twitter.com/5L3cr8sKt9 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 28, 2021

Randy’s energy was infectious and maybe found it’s way to Cincinnati as the Bengals offense was nearly unstoppable all afternoon.

The more national media members we can get a “Who Dey?!” out of, the better.