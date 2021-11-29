Evan McPherson continues to be Money Mac for the Bengals; could set a kicking record

For the first time in 31 years, the Cincinnati Bengals have a three-game winning streak over the Pittsburgh Steelers with their 41-10 blowout win on Sunday.

So far this season, rookie kicker Evan McPherson has proved why using a draft pick (fifth-rounder) on a kicker is a good decision when there is one available as good as McPherson is.

During Sunday’s matchup, McPherson drilled his seventh 50+ yard field goal of the season when he made a 51-yarder to make it a 34-3 ballgame.

Charlie Goldsmith of the Enquirer noted on Friday that in five seasons with the Bengals, Randy Bullock made seven kicks of 50+ yards.

With his kick on Sunday, McPherson has now tied Bullock with seven 50+ yard kicks, and it only took him 11 games to do it.

It is also worth noting that the record for most 50+ yard field goals in a single season is 10. McPherson will need just four more the rest of the season to set the record in his rookie season.

It is safe to say that the Bengals made the right decision using a fifth-round pick on McPherson.