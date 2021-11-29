Bengals injury news on Riley Reiff, Trey Hopkins, Thaddeus Moss, and more

The Cincinnati Bengals put it on the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday, thrashing their divisional opponent 41-10. It was a generally injury-free game for the Bengals, and the overall health across the roster has actually been positive so far this season.

That said, one player they'll be missing for at least a week is former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss. After being elevated to the active roster prior to the game, Moss was injured in warm-ups. Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, the former Tiger will be out at least a week.

Moss, per head coach Taylor, was going to see his first snaps of the season against the Steelers. Former Vikings great Randy Moss even cheered on Thad, so it’s easy to see how disappointing this could’ve been for the 23-year-old who has yet to log a regular-season snap in the NFL.

On top of Moss missing some time, right tackle Riley Reiff and running back Chris Evans both are dealing with ankle injuries. The extent to which those injuries are going to limit the two impactful offensive players is unknown.

The offensive line was absolutely terrific, so missing Reiff for any time could be troublesome. Reiff played in 60% of the offensive snaps against the Steelers, while Evans accumulated five carries.

Lastly, Taylor spoke on Trey Hopkins, who has been serving as the Bengals starting center. Hopkins has been an integral part of the offensive line’s success as well and is nursing a knee injury, though it’s nothing serious, and he should be fine moving forward.

