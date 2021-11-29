Steelers place T.J. Watt on COVID-19 list following loss to Bengals

A bad week is turning worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they’re placing star pass-rusher T.J. Watt on the Reserve/COVID-19 list a day after the team’s 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

We have placed LB T.J. Watt on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/7KwKxEDiW7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 29, 2021

It’s unknown at this time if Watt tested positive or is considered a close contact, as well as if he’s vaccinated or not.

Watt hardly did anything when he was on the field against the Bengals, but he did get dangerously close to Joe Burrow after Burrow’s lone interception from the game. If Watt does indeed have COVID, Burrow and many other Bengals were right up next to him. Burrow and most of the Bengals’ roster are vaccinated.

Vaccinated players are only required to get tested once a week, while unvaccinated players must be tested every day at the team facility. The Bengals’ players were given a day off from coming in, so if an unvaccinated player does test positive because of Watt, we’ll likely know in the coming days.