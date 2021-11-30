Bengals vs. 49ers flexed to late afternoon

As the Cincinnati Bengals continue to win games and stay in the hunt for a spot in the NFL Playoffs, expect to see some of their games flexed into a time slot that gets them more national coverage.

That’s exactly what happened today when the NFL announced that Cincinnati’s Week 14 clash with the San Francisco 49ers was getting flexed to the later afternoon window of games at 4:25 pm ET on CBS. The game was originally set for a 1 pm kickoff.

Usually, the Bengals are one of the 7+ early window games, which makes it hard for a national audience to watch Joe Burrow and co.

However, the late window usually has just 3-4 games, making it much easier for Cincinnati to get a bigger national audience.

It certainly helps that the 49ers and Bengals have both stormed into playoff contention, making this one of the biggest games in Week 14.

Entering Week 13, the Bengals hold the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff race, while the 49ers sit at No. 6 in the NFC.

If the Bengals keep winning, look for them to have another game flexed into the late afternoon or even Sunday Night Football.

FLEX ON 'EM Our 12/12 game against San Francisco has been FLEXED to 4:25 PM ET on CBS.



: https://t.co/gwxkeKVzLB pic.twitter.com/zaMTzjot6H — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 30, 2021

