How to watch and follow Browns vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals will look to bounce back as they travel back home after a three-game road trip to take on the Cleveland Browns.

It’s been a tale of two teams over the last two weeks. The Bengals throttled the Ravens in Week 7, flexing their collective strength in a 41-17 blowout.

Then, they lost to the then one-win Jets by three, giving up 34 points. It was a discouraging loss that undoubtedly helped them enter this game as just field-goal favorites against the fledgling Browns.

With the toxic Odell Beckham Jr. situation, in which his dad called out Baker Mayfield, noting the quarterback doesn’t pass to his son when he’s wide open, the Bengals may get a Browns team not fully there.

This is a game the Bengals need to win. The Browns are coming off a disappointing loss to the Steelers and have dropped to 4-4 on the season. They’re last in the division. All things are once again right in the world.

However, with Myles Garrett and Jadaveon Clowney, this team still has a dynamic defensive front. Nick Chubb is their running back, and he’s still an All-Pro talent. This won’t be an easy game, but it must be one the Bengals manage to come out on top in.