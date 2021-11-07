Bengals vs. Browns inactives: Cam Sample, Auden Tate will not play

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have released their inactive players list leading up to Sunday’s Battle of Ohio.

Here are the players who will not dress for the Bengals Sunday:

CB Vernon Hargreaves

WR Trenton Irwin

OT Fred Johnson

DL Cam Sample

WR Auden Tate

Sample (knee/illness) and Tate (thigh) are the only players who are out with injuries. Hargreaves was expected to be inactive after being claimed by the team this week, and Johnson has been a usual inactive this year when the offensive line has been healthy.

Hakeem Adeniji, who spent the first eight weeks on the NFI list, will dress for the first time this year. The same goes for rookie defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin.

Irwin is a surprise inactive. He’s usually been active over fellow Mike Thomas when both have been healthy, but Thomas is getting the green light this week instead.

Here are the inactives for the Browns:

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

DT Andrew Billings

G Hjalte Froholdt

TE Miller Forristall

DE Joe Jackson

CB Herb Miller

DT Tommy Togiai

Beckham Jr. is technically still on the Browns roster, so he’s among the seven inactives. Every player who was listed as questionable for Cleveland is playing, including pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney, who has been dealing with multiple injuries, and Takkarist McKinley (groin).

Andrew Billings looks to be a healthy scratch. The defensive tackle played four years in Cincinnati before joining Cleveland in the 2020 offseason and opted out of the season due to COVID-19.

Jack Conklin (elbow) was declared out on Friday, but has since been placed on the Reserve/Injured list.