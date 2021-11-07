The Cincinnati Bengals look to get back on track today and take down the Cleveland Browns for the first time in the Joe Burrow era.

After last week’s shocking loss to the Jets, this has become about as close to a must-win game as it could if Cincinnati wants to remain a realistic playoff contender heading into the second half of the regular season.

Here is a refresher for watching today’s action.

How to watch and stream Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Now, let’s get the real party rocking!

WHO DEY!