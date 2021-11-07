The Cincinnati Bengals look to get back on track today and take down the Cleveland Browns for the first time in the Joe Burrow era.
After last week’s shocking loss to the Jets, this has become about as close to a must-win game as it could if Cincinnati wants to remain a realistic playoff contender heading into the second half of the regular season.
Here is a refresher for watching today’s action.
How to watch and stream Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
- Time: 1 pm ET
- Location: Paul Brown Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS has today’s TV coverage with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson calling the action.
- Live Online Stream: Paramount+ or a free trial of fuboTV.
- Radio: Bengals Radio Network with Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.
- Weather: High 50s/low 60s, sunny and no chance of rain via NFL Weather.
- Rosters: CIN | CLE
- Odds: Bengals -2 and over/under at 49, per DraftKings.
Now, let’s get the real party rocking!
WHO DEY!
