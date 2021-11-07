Brandon Wilson tore his ACL vs. Browns

UPDATE

Cincinnati Bengals safety/return specialist Brandon Wilson suffered a torn ACL Sunday vs. the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Zac Taylor made the announcement during his Monday press conference.

This comes after Wilson signed a two-year, $4,125,000 contract extension this past offseason. He’s slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Here’s to hoping for a speedy recovery and Wilson is able to get back on the field in time for training camp next year.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without their starting kick returner for the rest of their game against the Cleveland Browns.

To help commence the second quarter with the Browns up 14-7, Wilson fielded a kick off that was booted by Chase McLaughlin. Wilson took the ball and went down at the Cincinnati 26, a gain of 21 yards.

Unfortunately, Wilson sustained a leg injury on the play and had to be carted off the field. The Bengals have since announced Wilson is out for the rest of the game due to a left knee injury.

Coming into his week, Wilson had 11 returns for 256 yards and a long of 44 yards. He’s been a solid option for the Bengals.

Per the Bengals depth chart, it will be 2018 fifth-round pick cornerback Darius Phillips who will field kick returns, which we hope Cincinnati has no more of. Phillips is the team’s punt return specialist and will likely fill in for the injury Wilson.