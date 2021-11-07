Akeem Davis-Gaither suffers foot injury vs. Browns

The hits keep coming for the Cincinnati Bengals.

After a rough first half against the Cleveland Browns, their Bengals’ defense is getting completely exposed at home. And their depth is only decreasing.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither has been declared OUT with a left foot injury by the team.

Injury Update: 59 Akeem Davis-Gaither has a left foot injury. He has been declared out. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 7, 2021

Davis-Gaither, a second-year player out of Appalachian State, has seen an increased role in Cincinnati’s defense. Playing behind starters Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt, he’s accounted for 206 snaps through the first eight weeks of the season. He had only 314 for all of 2020.

Without Davis-Gaither, backups Markus Bailey and Joe Bachie are expected to play more on defense. Both players are usually reserved for special teams, but one of them is expected to take on a larger role now. The defense is now down to just four healthy linebackers.

The Bengals have been very healthy leading up to this week, but they’ll enter the much-needed bye week with injuries to monitor.