Twitter reactions from Bengals laying down against Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals were no match for the motivated Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The defense still looked helpless, and the offense struggled to find their footing after a three game road stretch.

Most of the team can shoulder some blame in this loss after a very disappointing loss against the New York Jets. The thought was they would come out with some motivation to make up for that, but a couple early mistakes gave Cincinnati quite the deficit early. One team made the plays on Sunday, and the Bengals just couldn’t keep up with the more motivated Browns.

Joe Mixon’s big day

Mixon seemed to be the only offensive player who showed up to really ready to try and turn this season around the entire game. We have to really take one bright side when we can with days like this. Hopefully this offense can all start playing well all at the same time.

#Bengals Joe Mixon with a touchdown!



Patience, running behind the line. Nice.



Here's some fun Mixon facts!



-Joe Mixon has a rushing TD in THREE straight games and five of the last seven.

-Mixon also has a touchdown (rushing or receiving), in six straight games. — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) November 7, 2021

Love the way Burrow and the offense responded after the pick-6. No better way to answer than a composed 75-yard TD drive. Have to keep this pace up. — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) November 7, 2021

Joe Mixon makes guys miss in the backfield so often. Great job on that crack to do it again. — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) November 7, 2021

#Bengals Joe Mixon, the only player to show up for Cincinnati today, scores a touchdown. A failed two-point conversion and the score is 34-16. Still a three-possession game.



Has 110 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches and two TDs.



*13 rushes, 64 yds, 2 TDs

*5 receptions, 46 yds — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) November 7, 2021

Mixon having a solid game. He's going to be needed to force defenses to pay for adjusting towards Chase. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 7, 2021

Struggling to make plays

The Bengals had opportunities to either build a lead or catch up many times in this game. The common theme on offense in the passing game was mistakes and drops, though. The plays were there to be made, but no one rose to the occasion.

It started with Joe Burrow tossing a pick-six on the first drive.

Burrow is turning the ball over far too often this season. Just threw a ball he shouldn't have there. — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) November 7, 2021

Bengals started the season perfect in the red zone, it's been far from perfect lately.



Staff bemoaned the missed opportunities in goal-to-go at the Jets as a big part of why they lost that game.



We'll see if this one ends up a footnote or headline. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 7, 2021

Then it started to fall further apart when Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Samaje Perine had several big drops the rest of the game that felt like we would be looking at a completely different game if not for those crucial mistakes.

Weak points showing up. Perine drop, Apple burnt like toast. Tough sequence. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) November 7, 2021

Ja'Marr Chase fumble recovered by Cleveland.

We're entering nightmare mode. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 7, 2021

The Browns are getting all the breaks. This is getting out of hand quickly — Nick Manchester (@NickManchester9) November 7, 2021

Wow, Uno had to catch that — Bengals UK (@WhoDey_UK) November 7, 2021

Feels like Bengals WRs have won 0 contested passes in this game — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) November 7, 2021

And another huge drop from Chase. This time a deep dime from Burrow.



Undeniably worst day of Chase's rookie year. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 7, 2021

Defense becomes hard to defend

It is hard to explain what has happened with Cincinnati’s defense. We have not seen them suffer any major injuries following their dominant start to the season.

However, Bengals fans likely had flashbacks from the struggles from the 2020 season on defense. It seemed like defenders just couldn’t get lined up, cover or had even the slightest desire to tackle.

There isn’t much positive for this defense to takeaway aside from not trying to do what they did this week when they face Cleveland next.

Remember when the Bengal defense was good? The good ol days — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) November 7, 2021

The Bengals defense looks like they are having communication issues on almost every play — Nick Manchester (@NickManchester9) November 7, 2021

If the Bengals had trouble tackling Michael Carter, I don't know why I thought they could tackle Nick Chubb — Nick Manchester (@NickManchester9) November 7, 2021

Been preaching since day one: The #Bengals will only go as far as as the defense allows. They are experienced, so much was invested into it.



Eventually the offense will catch-up, gain experience, and become more formidable.



But if this defense keeps this trend, they're done. — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) November 7, 2021

The defense isn't giving me hope today. But that Super Bowl win over the Ravens was fun. — Stripe Hype (@StripeHype) November 7, 2021

The defense overachieved for the first half of the year. The issues are starting to get magnified. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 7, 2021

Teams have figured out you can just attack the Bengals.



Let’s see if they adjust, or if we lose 8 of the next 9. — Santori Miles (@Cincy_Suave) November 7, 2021

Bengals D wastes a TO due to miscommunication then gives up a gut punch TD run to Chubb. Inexcusable. — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) November 7, 2021

I can't help but think our defense is now permanently broken. — (@BengalsCaptain) November 7, 2021

Biggest deficit since the 38-3 crushing from the Ravens in 2020 season finale. — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) November 7, 2021

1 linebacker playing from depth in Logan Wilson and he gets sealed immediately.



Leaves Jessie Bates as the guy to take on the puller.



Not a winning business model! https://t.co/XuIXxWwob0 — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) November 7, 2021

Such a good point. They've had pretty remarkable injury luck so far too. https://t.co/PWk9EuQwgb — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) November 7, 2021

#Bengals opponents have scored on 10 of the last 11 drives for a total of 54 points (not counting kneeldowns). — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 7, 2021

General dismay

It is really hard to fit all of the lows of the lows we saw in Cincinnati today in all of these sections. There are some real ideas that stick out, and they feel like they need to be corrected during the bye week, Otherwise we may have a very long season on our hands.

That's Joe Burrow's 11th interception. Now most in the NFL. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) November 7, 2021

That's why I didn't like this matchup — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 7, 2021

These boys can't block, catch or tackle today. Goodness man. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) November 7, 2021

When you have games like these, where everything spirals out of control and you face substantial adversity, you need someone to step up. A coach, a player, anyone.



No one did. — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) November 7, 2021

Jets and Browns couldn't buy points before facing the Bengals and they put up a combined 75 points against them. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 7, 2021