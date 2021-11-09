Joe Burrow takes ownership for loss to Browns

When the Cincinnati Bengals look back on their season in a couple of months, a few games are going to stand out to them. When they throttled the Baltimore Ravens on the road will be one remembered.

On a more negative side, there will also be many talking for quite some time about the team’s inability to get back to that level. Losses to the Jets and Bears will haunt them, but when they had true playoff aspirations, Week 9 significantly damaged them.

Burrow is now tied for the most interceptions in the NFL after throwing two against the Browns, one of which was to Denzel Ward for 100-yard touchdown on the game’s first drive.

Burrow only has two games this season in which he hasn’t thrown an interception. He also broke his streak of multi-touchdown games. Coming in, he was the only player in the league with multiple touchdowns in every game.

Following the 41-16 loss, Burrow took responsibility for the defeat.

“I didn’t play very well. If I play better, we’re in that game. We have a chance to win that game. I just didn’t play well. That’s all there is to it,” Burrow said.

It should still be noted that Burrow is in just his second season, and he’s played just 19 games. He’s going to be a star, and these mistakes are fixable. The intangibles for the star quarterback are still there.

The Bengals are starting to fall out of the playoff hunt, and if they are able to get back in it, it will be on the back of Burrow.