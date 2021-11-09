Bengals News (11/9): Time to find their identity

Bengals Notebook: Zac Taylor confident the Bengals will bounce back after the bye

He knows the last two games have not been good for his unit. Not after giving up 75 points in back-to-back games to the Jets' next-to-last offense and a Cleveland team that hadn't scored 20 points in a month. (And the most points the Browns have scored in The Battle since a 51-spot beat Carson Palmer's six TDs in 2007.)

Cincinnati Bengals Higher Than Expected in Week 10 Power Rankings

"Shockingly tough, savvy in free agency and the draft, the Bengals are reminiscent of what they were at the height of the Marvin Lewis/Duke Tobin era," Conor Orr wrote. "Joe Burrow looks as confident and poised as any quarterback in the NFL and Ja’Marr Chase has the pole position for Offensive Rookie of the Year. While they may not be quite ready to compete for the division, the Bengals will make life difficult for all those who aspire to do so, which is much more than we could have said about the Bengals during training camp."

Former Cincinnati Bengals Great: 'Not Time to Panic Yet, the Future is Bright'

“The way they have played the last two weeks, a little bit concerning, but not overly,” Joe Walter said in an exclusive interview with All Bengals. “The good thing is they have the bye week; two weeks to regroup, reset, get away from the game, and get the guys that are nicked up healthy again.”

Joe Burrow is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions

At the end of every season, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow begins a few projects to evaluate his own game. He groups all of his sacks and sees what he can learn by watching all of them together. He does the same thing with his touchdown throws.

Bengals’ Lou Anarumo enters hot-seat spotlight after two bad showings

In Week 8, Anarumo’s defense let New York Jets backup Mike White throw for 405 yards and three scores in a humiliating loss to a two-win team. His defense was reactionary, played soft and didn’t appear to mix it up often. Knowing all too well how a dink-and-dunk approach can let a quarterback get in a rhythm, the Bengals let White do just all day that to wild results.

After hot start, Bengals facing identity crisis following blowout loss to Browns

As Cincinnati enters its off week, the Bengals are facing an identity crisis. The past two weeks have shown that Cincinnati might not be as good as its early burst indicated. But this is still a team that trounced divisional foes Baltimore and Pittsburgh on the road.

Around the league

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Steelers' win over Bears on Monday night

The Bears appeared doomed in the third quarter, showing few signs of offensive life through the first two quarters and failing to meet their defensive reputation. Then, just as quickly as fries are slapped onto a Primanti's sandwich (because it was in Pittsburgh, ya know?), Fields and the Bears flipped the narrative. The rookie put together all of the lessons he's learned from his short career, bailing out of the pocket and taking off when there was nowhere to throw the ball, rolling away from pressure and flipping his hips to deliver strikes, and quickly moving the Bears down the field on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives Chicago absolutely needed.

2022 NFL Draft order: Vikings knocking on door of top 10 at midseason

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams 19-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today and are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

Wyatt Teller, Browns agree to terms on four-year, $56.8M contract extension through 2025

Teller's deal is worth $56.8 million over the next four years with $29 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The $14.2 million per year average in new money makes Teller the third-highest paid guard in the league, behind Washington's Brandon Scherff and Kansas City's Joe Thuney﻿.

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson's early return 'a remarkable story of recovery'

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback underwent surgery to repair a finger injured in Week 5. The initial timeline suggested at least a six-week absence. Wilson is back after just four on the shelf. Wilson was cleared for a return on Monday ahead of the Seahawks' Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers.