Bengals land Clay Johnston; place Brandon Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither on IR

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced a host of roster moves, which are as follows:
- Acquired linebacker Clay Johnston on waivers from the Carolina Panthers. The 6-foot-1, 232-pound Johnston is a second-year player out of Baylor. He was originally a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams. He spent the 2020 offseason with the Rams before joining the Panthers during the regular season. He has played in eight career games (all with Carolina), and has 10 tackles.
- Placed safety/return specialist Brandon Wilson on injured reserve. A fifth-year player out of Houston, Wilson suffered a left ACL tear in Sunday’s game vs. the Cleveland Browns. He had played in every game this season (one start), and had three tackles on defense and three on special teams. He also averaged 22.4 yards on 13 kickoff returns.
- Placed linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither on injured reserve. A second-year player out of Appalachian State, Davis-Gaither suffered a left foot injury in Sunday’s game vs. Cleveland. He had played in every game this season while making 26 tackles, three pass deflections and a forced fumble on defense. He’s also made two tackles on special teams.
- Placed linebacker Markus Bailey on the COVID-19 list.
