Joe Mixon earns AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for Week 12

The Bengals’ offense has soared high this year, and a third player from the unit is taking home some in-season hardware.

Joe Mixon has been named Week 12’s AFC Offensive Player of the Week following Cincinnati’s 41-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Retweet to congratulate your AFC Offensive Player of the Week, @Joe_MainMixon! #ProBowlVote + Joe Mixon pic.twitter.com/yV4YkpsMzJ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 1, 2021

Against a defense that has historically limited the Bengals’ offense, Mixon ran wild behind an offensive line that has found its stride. He rushed for a career-high 165 yards and found the end zone twice on 28 attempts. His yards per carry ended up at 5.89, and his EPA per rush was an impressive 0.37.

While his blocking was fantastic, Mixon did a lot on his own as well. Per Pro Football Focus, over 80% of his rushing yards came after contact, and two of his carries went for 15 yards or more.

Mixon joins Joe Burrow (Week 4) and Ja’Marr Chase (Week 7) as recipients from this season.