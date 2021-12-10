Bengals News (12/10): Appreciating D.J. Reader’s special season

Quick Hits: Joe Burrow resumes throwing, Joe Mixon misses 2nd straight day

Joe Burrow appeared to throw free and easy during the early part of Thursday’s practice as the Bengals got their first post-game look at his dislocated throwing pinky finger.

Matchup Of The Game: Bell, Reader Lead Bengals Defense Into Full Circle Vs. 49ers Run Game

When the Bengals began re-building their tattered run defense in the 2020 offseason by giving D.J. Reader and Vonn Bell two of their biggest free-agent deals ever, the Paul Brown Stadium 2019 opener that served as the first home game for head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo against Shanahan's crafty run scheme was very much on their minds.

'He was the turning point': Bengals' D.J. Reader playing with a purpose – The Athletic

Inspired by some special people in his life, the nose tackle has quietly become one of the NFL's best at his position.

Bengals coaches thrilled with Germaine Pratt’s breakout season

Germaine Pratt is right in the middle of his breakout season.

Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.

Football community reacts to news of Demaryius Thomas' death

News of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' death shook the football community on Thursday night. An outpouring of love on Twitter followed.

Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook lauded as 'warrior' after rushing for 205 yards in quick return from injury

Minnesota star running back Dalvin Cook rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in his return from a shoulder injury, leading coach Mike Zimmer to call him a "warrior."

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt exits Thursday's loss with groin injury

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt exited Thursday night's loss to the Vikings with a groin injury.

Cam Newton takes part of blame for Carolina Panthers' change at offensive coordinator

Cam Newton said Thursday that the competitor in him makes him say he should shoulder some of the blame for Joe Brady's firing as the Panthers' offensive coordinator.