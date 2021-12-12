NFL Week 14: Sunday TV schedule and Bengals vs. 49ers pregame

The Cincinnati Bengals are back home today looking to take down the San Francisco 49ers and score win No. 8.
Here is a look at what’s on deck today.
- Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers – 1 pm, FOX
- Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns – 1 pm, CBS
- Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans – 1 pm, FOX
- Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs – 1 pm, CBS
- New Orleans Saints at New York Jets – 1 pm, CBS
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans – 1 pm, CBS
- Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team – 1 pm, FOX
- Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos – 4:05 pm, FOX
- New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 pm, FOX
- San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals – 4:25 pm, CBS
- Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4:25 pm, CBS
- Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers – 8:20 pm, NBC
Time to get this pregame chatter going.
Who Dey!
