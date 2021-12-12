 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 14: Sunday TV schedule and Bengals vs. 49ers pregame

The push for the playoffs heats up.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are back home today looking to take down the San Francisco 49ers and score win No. 8.

Here is a look at what’s on deck today.

Time to get this pregame chatter going.

Who Dey!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers in NFL Week 14: Everything to know

View all 23 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...