NFL Week 14: Bengals vs. 49ers first half

The Cincinnati Bengals begin their final five-game stretch today vs. the San Francisco 49ers in a game both teams desperately need for their playoff hopes.

A win today would not only give the Bengals their eighth win after winning just six times over the past two seasons, it also keeps them in position to win the AFC North if they can beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.

Here is a refresher on how to watch and follow today’s game.

Beat San Francisco.

WHO DEY!