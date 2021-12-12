Lamar Jackson carted to locker room and ruled out vs. Browns

UPDATE

Lamar Jackson has been ruled out of the remainder of today’s clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, leaving Tyler Huntley to go the rest of the game and potentially longer if Jackson misses more time.

Baltimore Ravens QB and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson left today’s game vs. the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury.

Early in the second quarter, Jackson suffered an ankle injury that led to him limping off the field and into the blue medical tent.

After several minutes, Jackson was carted to the locker room for further testing, though he didn’t look overly concerned about the injury.

Baltimore has since announced Jackson is questionable to return, which is a good sign the injury isn’t too serious.

With Jackson out, the Ravens are down to Tyler Huntley at QB.

While this could obviously have a major impact on the AFC North race and the Bengals’ playoff odds, you never want to see a player seriously injured, so here’s to hoping Jackson eventually returns to this game or will be able to go next week vs. the

We will update this post as more details come out.

Lamar Jackson had to be carted off the field after an apparent ankle injury



Hope he’s OK pic.twitter.com/PJqgfUdInh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2021

