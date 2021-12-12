Bengals vs. 49ers inactives: Chidobe Awuzie is good to go

The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers have officially released their inactive players list for this afternoon’s game.

Here is who the Bengals will be without:

LB Logan Wilson (shoulder)

LB Markus Bailey (neck)

DT Tyler Shelvin (illness)

RB Chris Evans (ankle)

WR Trenton Irwin

OL Fred Johnson

DE Khalid Kareem

The best news is that Chidobe Awuzie will be active after being considered a game time decision. Especially since Trae Waynes wasn’t activated off of injured reserve to play after practicing this week. He exited last week’s game after making an incredible interception. The foot injury wasn’t enough to keep him out this week, though.

Also noteworthy that Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins are active after being limited or not practicing this week. Still that seemed more likely to play than not.

The Bengals were prepared to be without their emerging star at linebacker Wilson and Bailey who has been a popular name on special teams. They elevated Keandre Jones and Austin Calitro from the practice squad to the active roster to help fill the roles left behind on special teams. We will see plenty of Germaine Pratt and Joe Bachie today.

Here are the 49ers’ inactives:

RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

CB Dontae Johnson

LB Tyrell Adams

OL Colton McKivitz

The biggest name on this list is Mitchell. He has over 200 total yards, 70 touches and four touchdowns over the past three games. Still San Francisco has plenty of capable running backs and Deebo Samuel being active after missing last week with an injury.