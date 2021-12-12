Trey Hendrickson suffers back injury vs. 49ers

Another wacky first half for the Cincinnati Bengals ends in a scary sight for the defense.

Trey Hendrickson suffered was was labeled an apparent knee injury towards the end of the second quarter. He was seen immediately holding his right knee and the team sent the medical cart out for him.

Hendrickson was rushing off the right side and stunted inside just as the pocket collapsed around 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Hendrickson got caught between players and that’s when the injury occurred.

Despite the cart being available, Hendrickson walked off the field under his own power, which is a good sign.

Hendrickson shrugs off the cart and walks off the field on his own power. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 12, 2021

After the start of the third quarter, it was announced that Hendrickson suffered a back injury. The team declared him out for the remainder of the game.

Injury Update: No. 91 Trey Hendrickson has a back injury. He has been declared out. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 12, 2021

Without Hendrickson, the Bengals are down to three edge rushers and will turn to rookie Cam Sample to play at right defensive end.