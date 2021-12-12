 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trey Hendrickson suffers back injury vs. 49ers

Hendrickson was not carted off the field.

By John Sheeran
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Another wacky first half for the Cincinnati Bengals ends in a scary sight for the defense.

Trey Hendrickson suffered was was labeled an apparent knee injury towards the end of the second quarter. He was seen immediately holding his right knee and the team sent the medical cart out for him.

Hendrickson was rushing off the right side and stunted inside just as the pocket collapsed around 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Hendrickson got caught between players and that’s when the injury occurred.

Despite the cart being available, Hendrickson walked off the field under his own power, which is a good sign.

After the start of the third quarter, it was announced that Hendrickson suffered a back injury. The team declared him out for the remainder of the game.

Without Hendrickson, the Bengals are down to three edge rushers and will turn to rookie Cam Sample to play at right defensive end.

